CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One CryptoFranc token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014451 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, Bitfinex and Ethfinex. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1,232.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFranc

XCHF is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 10,041,000 tokens. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bitfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

