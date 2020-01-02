Cryptonex Price Hits $1.87 on Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $103.90 million and $2.04 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00026767 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.