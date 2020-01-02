CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $27,748.00 and $28.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

