CryptoSoul (SOUL) Market Capitalization Hits $27,616.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $27,616.00 and $28.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 288,306,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,723,591 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.