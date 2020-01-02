Cube Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cube has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $189,274.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cube has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.