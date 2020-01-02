CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $7,322.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 82,617,917 coins and its circulating supply is 78,617,917 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

