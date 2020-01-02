CVCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $432,478.00 and $71,466.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, HADAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

