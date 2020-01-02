CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

