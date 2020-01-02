CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.01. 1,387,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

