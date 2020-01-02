CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, IDCM and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00571836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00058024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087872 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012963 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011767 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, LBank, CoinBene, Huobi, IDCM, Bibox, BCEX, Bithumb, Koinex, Binance, Zebpay, Cobinhood, IDEX, OKEx and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

