CyberVein Market Cap Achieves $4.93 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, OKEx and HitBTC. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $385,284.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

