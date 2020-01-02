CYBR Token (CYBR) Hits Market Cap of $532,212.00

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One CYBR Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OceanEx. During the last week, CYBR Token has traded up 50% against the dollar. CYBR Token has a market cap of $532,212.00 and approximately $3,326.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token's total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. The official website for CYBR Token is cybrtoken.io.

CYBR Token's official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYBR Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYBR Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

