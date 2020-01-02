CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Bank of America

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CONE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $64.31. 172,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,068. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,518 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.