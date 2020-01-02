DA Davidson Raises Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $46.00

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock worth $868,410 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

