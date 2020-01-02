DABANKING (DAB) Price Hits $0.15

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DABANKING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, DABANKING has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. DABANKING has a total market cap of $834,131.00 and approximately $2,491.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DABANKING Profile

DABANKING’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,629 tokens. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io. DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io.

Buying and Selling DABANKING

DABANKING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DABANKING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DABANKING using one of the exchanges listed above.

