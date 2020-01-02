DADI (DADI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,889.00

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DADI has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DADI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DADI

DADI was first traded on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

