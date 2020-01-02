DAEX Market Capitalization Achieves $755,972.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $755,972.00 and approximately $164,658.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.27 or 0.05996782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036428 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001232 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

