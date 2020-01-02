Dai Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gatecoin, AirSwap and YoBit. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, AirSwap, HitBTC, Gatecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

