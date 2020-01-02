Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

DHR traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,314. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $96.44 and a 12-month high of $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.