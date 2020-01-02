Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $167.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

DHR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.10. The stock had a trading volume of 495,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,897,635,000 after purchasing an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

