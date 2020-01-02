DAO.Casino 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,219.00 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $14,219.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,256.53 or 0.89381533 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

