Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

12/31/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

12/23/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

12/22/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $123.00 to $118.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $110.45. 50,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

