Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Hits $205.93 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Coindeal and xBTCe. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $373.67 million and $205.93 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,247,298 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, OKEx, Braziliex, Negocie Coins, WEX, HitBTC, Liquid, Mercatox, Binance, Coinsquare, C-CEX, Altcoin Trader, Iquant, HBUS, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Bibox, CoinEx, CEX.IO, Instant Bitex, Coinhub, BitFlip, Liqui, LocalTrade, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Cryptomate, Livecoin, C2CX, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, Coinsuper, Coinrail, BitBay, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, BiteBTC, xBTCe, Ovis, ABCC, OpenLedger DEX, Exrates, Huobi, B2BX, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Kuna, Coinbe, Exmo, CryptoBridge, COSS, LBank, Kraken, Bithumb, Tidex, Graviex, Gate.io, Crex24, ZB.COM, Bitsane, TradeOgre, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Koineks, BTC Trade UA, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Indodax, Coindeal, Coinroom, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

