DATA (DTA) One Day Volume Tops $158,766.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. DATA has a market cap of $2.44 million and $158,766.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, UEX, Huobi, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

