DaTa eXchange Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,444.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $7,444.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

