Data Transaction Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $74.00 (XD)

Data Transaction Token (CURRENCY:XD) traded 39.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Data Transaction Token has a market cap of $69,166.00 and $74.00 worth of Data Transaction Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Data Transaction Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bitinka and Hotbit. During the last week, Data Transaction Token has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Data Transaction Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Data Transaction Token Profile

Data Transaction Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,973,985 tokens. Data Transaction Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Data Transaction Token is www.scroll.network.

Buying and Selling Data Transaction Token

Data Transaction Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDAX, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Data Transaction Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Data Transaction Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Data Transaction Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Data Transaction Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Data Transaction Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.