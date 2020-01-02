Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,412.00 and $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004326 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008853 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055162 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.