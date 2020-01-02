Datawallet Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $359,151.00 and approximately $18,793.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.