Datum Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Datum has a market cap of $645,032.00 and $30,121.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Datum

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

