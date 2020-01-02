DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $106,773.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $106,773.00 and approximately $80,387.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $13.77, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

