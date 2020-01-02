DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,252.00 and approximately $999.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00571707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000895 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00087271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011966 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin.

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.