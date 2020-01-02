Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE DVA opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Davita will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Davita in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

