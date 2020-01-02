DECENT (DCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,787.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC and LBank. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $937,584.00 and $1,787.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007200 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, LBank, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

