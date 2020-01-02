Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,358.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $10,768.00 and approximately $12,358.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

