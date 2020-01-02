Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Reaches Market Cap of $15,588.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and DDEX. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $15,588.00 and $6,411.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.01330318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning’s launch date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,030,141 tokens. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML.

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

