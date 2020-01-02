Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.59. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $9.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $168.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,736,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

