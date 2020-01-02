DECOIN Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market cap of $742,984.00 and $4,381.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,478,532 coins and its circulating supply is 26,058,651 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

