Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report $6.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $32.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.84 billion to $33.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.60 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.37.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $173.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.71. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

