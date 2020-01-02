DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Cap of $655,350.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $655,350.00 and $2,587.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

999 (999) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039159 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003956 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000759 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 84.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.