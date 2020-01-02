DEEX Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. DEEX has a market capitalization of $688,951.00 and approximately $2,370.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00039139 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003942 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000736 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 219.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

