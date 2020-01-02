Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) to post $18.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.70 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $125.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $72.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.51 million, with estimates ranging from $16.61 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 million.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at $225,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 21,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $388,353.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

