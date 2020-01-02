Denarius Market Capitalization Achieves $556,452.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $556,452.00 and approximately $406.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,917,896 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

