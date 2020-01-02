Dent Market Cap Reaches $12.60 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $300,651.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, OKEx, CoinBene and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.32 or 0.01334358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121686 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,528,022,816 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, WazirX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene, BitForex, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx, Coinrail, Bitbns, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

