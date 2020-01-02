Dero Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004174 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $514,216.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,085,119 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

