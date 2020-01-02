Dero Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00004226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $539,533.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,081,367 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.