Derwent London (DLN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/23/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Derwent London was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,780 ($49.72) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

12/17/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/2/2019 – Derwent London was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating.

11/28/2019 – Derwent London was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41).

11/27/2019 – Derwent London had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/26/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/8/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/7/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,163 ($41.61) to GBX 3,269 ($43.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Derwent London had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2019 – Derwent London had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 4,042 ($53.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,772 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,355.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Derwent London Plc has a one year low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70).

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($459,615.89).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

