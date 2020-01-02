Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $11,446.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Desire has a total market cap of $11,446.00 and $4,261.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.01828164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.02789865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00571815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00638410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00387424 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.