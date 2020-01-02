Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0012

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-Patex. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $65,115.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-Patex, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

