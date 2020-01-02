Deutsche eMark Market Capitalization Tops $72,502.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $72,502.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

