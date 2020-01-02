DeVault (DVT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. DeVault has a total market cap of $11,544.00 and $152.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039335 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000753 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000166 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 189.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

